👕 A touchscreen woven into a machine-washable sleeve

A clothing sleeve capable of displaying videos, responding to touch and going through the washing machine: researchers have just built a prototype.

It sounds like science fiction, but a prototype is already working in a laboratory at the National University of Singapore. Rather than attaching a flexible screen to a garment, the researchers integrated the screen’s components directly into the fabric fibers.

Prototype sleeve with an integrated touchscreen, capable of displaying images and controlling various functions from the garment.

Source: Fu et al., Nature (2026), figure 4, doi:10.1038/s41586-026-11128-9.

Their invention relies on electronic threads about one millimeter thick. Each contains a succession of tiny LEDs, as well as a system capable of detecting finger pressure. The thread can therefore display information and respond when touched.

The researchers integrated 54 of these fibers into a sleeve. Each thread contains 96 light points, forming a 96 × 54-pixel display, or just over 5,000 points. The entire surface measures approximately 17 centimeters by 10.5 centimeters, enough space to display simple images.

In their demonstrations, the researchers displayed photographs, operated a calculator and played videos.

But a screen placed on clothing must withstand far more stress than a phone screen. The fabric needs to be foldable, allow the arms to move and be washable without breaking its components. The team therefore subjected its prototype to repeated tests.

After 50 machine washes with detergent, the display and touch detection still worked almost as well. The fibers also withstood 1,000 repeated flexes. And unlike a traditional screen, the surface remains flexible and breathable enough to be integrated into a garment.

The resolution remains modest, and the prototype still needs to be adapted for everyday use. The researchers will in particular need to simplify its electronics and improve its integration into clothing.

For now, this experiment mainly shows that an interactive display can become part of the fabric itself without completely losing the qualities of an ordinary garment.