The magnetic poles of two distant planets may have shifted considerably since our last visit.

In the 1980s, the Voyager 2 spacecraft flew past Uranus and then Neptune. Its measurements revealed a surprising feature: their magnetic fields look very different from Earth's. They are strongly tilted and have irregular shapes, far from the image of a simple magnet placed at a planet's center.

Artist's rendering of the Voyager 2 spacecraft passing close to Uranus and its rings.

Credit: Kevin M. Gill — CC BY 2.0.

On Earth, the magnetic field guides compasses and helps deflect charged particles from space. Its main axis is fairly close to Earth's rotation axis. On Uranus and Neptune, the measured tilts were about 59 and 47 degrees, respectively.

To understand these tilts, a team led by Chi Yan of the University of Texas at Austin simulated what happens inside the two worlds. The scientists varied how their materials conduct electricity at different depths.

The pressures and temperatures at the heart of these planets are enormous. Under certain conditions, water molecules can split into charged particles. The mixture can then conduct electricity. Its movements can generate a magnetic field, much like moving liquid metal deep inside Earth.

Uranus and Neptune, with Earth shown for comparison.

Lunar and Planetary Institute from Houston, TX, USA · CC BY 2.0

The simulations show that electrical conductivity increasing with depth can produce disordered fields similar to those observed by Voyager 2.

Another finding: in some calculations, the field's tilt changes by several tens of degrees over a few decades. In others, it changes much more slowly. The researchers therefore do not claim that the poles have actually shifted since the flybys; they show that this possibility warrants investigation.

The problem is the lack of measurements. Voyager 2 remains the only spacecraft to have directly studied the magnetic field of either planet. Comparing its readings with a current measurement would be ideal, but no new spacecraft has yet made the journey.

An indirect check is already being considered. The researchers are analyzing aurora observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope. The position and shape of these glows, produced by charged particles in the atmosphere, could reveal how the magnetic fields have changed.