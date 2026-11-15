🧠 Why do young people report feeling worse than their elders?

A survey of approximately 50,000 people in 92 countries reveals a marked contrast between age groups. The youngest participants obtain particularly low scores for several aspects of their mental well-being. Older people, by contrast, generally report a more favorable situation in these areas.

The researchers asked participants about their feelings, their ability to cope with difficulties, and their perception of their lives.

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The questionnaire focused in particular on the energy felt in everyday life, self-confidence, optimism, and emotional stability. Other questions concerned stress, anxiety, depression, and overall satisfaction. These responses make it possible to draw a picture of reported well-being, without automatically equating a poor score with an illness.

The most concerning gaps involve vitality and the ability to bounce back after a difficult period. Yet the results are not all negative. Personal relationships, the feeling of giving meaning to one's life, and certain self-assessments receive relatively positive evaluations.

In other words, someone can be satisfied with their relationships while still feeling exhausted or worried about their future. The researchers notably point to economic and social uncertainties.

The level of resources also appears to be linked to the responses. People with higher incomes or who have a job generally report better well-being. A higher level of education is also associated with more favorable scores in many countries.

However, the methodology must be taken into account. Participation took place mainly online, with volunteers who do not necessarily represent the entire population. Some young people experiencing difficulties may have been more motivated to respond.

One question remains: do these differences stem from age, current conditions, or experiences specific to each generation? A survey conducted at a single point in time cannot settle the issue. Following the same people for several years would help distinguish between these explanations.