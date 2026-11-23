A 167-year-old mathematical puzzle may finally have been solved thanks to artificial intelligence. On November 20, 2026, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician working at Anthropic, announced that he had proved the Riemann hypothesis with the help of Claude. The following day, specialists in mathematical verification software certified the formal validity of his proof. Fictional illustrative image The feat takes the form of about 17 million lines of code, spread across 175,187 files. That is a considerable amount of work: no human could reasonably check every step by hand, let alone establish the proof.

A puzzle dating back to 1859 The Riemann hypothesis concerns prime numbers, integers divisible only by 1 and themselves, such as 2, 3, 5, or 7. Their distribution seems irregular: some come close together, while others are separated by long intervals. In 1859, the German mathematician Bernhard Riemann proposed a property of a mathematical function called the zeta function, which is closely tied to this distribution. More precisely, his hypothesis states that certain points where this function equals zero all lie on the same line in the complex plane. This result would help us better understand the gaps between the actual number of prime numbers and mathematicians’ estimates. Despite countless attempts, no complete proof had been recognized. The hypothesis is one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems selected in 2000 by the Clay Mathematics Institute. Its resolution is associated with a one-million-dollar prize.

Claude contributes to an extraordinary proof Levent Alpöge says he worked with Claude for about six weeks to develop his solution. In his note, he describes a collaboration: he directed the search toward certain avenues, while the AI proposed and developed mathematical arguments. As the work progressed, Claude is said to have taken on an increasingly important role. Alpöge even acknowledges that the AI far surpassed him in the final stages of the research. Rather than immediately publish a traditional proof, the researcher made his work available in the Lean language. This software lets people write mathematical reasoning in a form that a computer can rigorously verify. The principle differs from a simple answer generated by an AI. Claude can make mistakes, like any language model. But Lean checks that each deduction follows the rules of logic and accepted mathematical results.

A proof checked by several independent software systems On November 21, the Lean and Mathlib communities published a joint statement confirming the validity of the proof of the Riemann hypothesis. Among other things, the verifiers confirmed that all 175,187 files could be compiled, that the statement proved did indeed match the original hypothesis, and that the proof did not rely on additional unproven assumptions. The reasoning was also checked by several independent programs, written using different methods. This precaution limits the risk that an error in a single software system could lead to a false proof being accepted. At the University of Waterloo, mathematician Michael Rubinstein replicated these checks. His independent review found no errors. The proposed proof also extends to a generalized version of the hypothesis concerning other mathematical functions. Final institutional recognition, however, is distinct from computer verification. The Clay Mathematics Institute requires, among other things, an eligible publication, a period of at least two years, and general acceptance by the mathematical community before it considers awarding the prize.