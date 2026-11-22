A large European bird, declared extinct since prehistoric times, may have been living right before our eyes all along.

In the 19th century, French biologist Alphonse Milne-Edwards studied bones discovered in caves in southern France. They belonged to a crane, the long-legged bird that can still be seen today. But some bones were so large that he attributed them to a different species, which he named Grus primigenia.

For more than 150 years, this giant crane was considered an extinct species. The reasoning seemed logical: bones that were noticeably larger must have come from another animal. Yet size alone is not always enough to distinguish two species.

A team led by John Stewart of Bournemouth University has taken up the investigation using a method that did not exist at the time. The researchers recovered ancient DNA from 18 crane bones found in several parts of Europe. This DNA preserves traces that can identify the species to which each bird belonged.

The verdict is striking: all the bones analyzed belong to the common crane, which is still found in Europe. Some came from individuals that were larger than today’s cranes. Differences in size had therefore helped lead people to mistake some ancient cranes for another species.

A common crane (Grus grus) photographed in Germany, showing its long neck and gray plumage.

Credit: Andreas Trepte / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY-SA 2.5.

The scientists also determined the sex of these birds using their DNA. All the large bones came from males. But some ancient females were as large as males are today. In other words, both sexes may have been larger in the past.

This detail matters because male common cranes are naturally larger than females. By examining only a few bones, it is therefore possible to mistake a difference between individuals for a difference between species. The new analysis shows how misleading identification based on size alone can be.

There is still one important limitation: the bone used to define Grus primigenia in the 19th century was not sampled for genetic analysis. Kept in Paris, it is too valuable to drill into. The results make the old classification very unlikely, but that historic specimen has not been tested directly.

The question remains why these cranes became smaller over the centuries. The researchers point to possible changes to wetlands and landscapes caused by human activity. No cause has yet been proven. They now hope to investigate what changed in these birds’ environment.