The generally accepted estimate for the age of the Universe is 13.8 billion years. It is based in particular on the study of very ancient light emitted when the Universe was still young.

Yet two researchers from the University of Ottawa are advocating another model: our Universe could be 26.7 billion years old. Their proposal remains far removed from the model adopted by most specialists.

Region of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 5068 observed by James Webb, with its stars and dust clouds.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, PHANGS team, Janice Lee and Thomas Williams.

Why consider such a change? The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted already well-developed galaxies at very distant epochs. Their rapid growth raises questions. If the Universe had had more time to produce its first stars, some of these observations could become easier to explain.

To arrive at this age, Rajendra Gupta and Nikolaos Samaras use a model in which certain physical laws evolve over time. They also propose that light loses some of its energy during its immense journey: the “tired light” hypothesis.

Their proposal goes even further. Today, astronomers invoke dark matter to explain, among other things, the speed of stars in galaxies. They also use dark energy to describe the acceleration of the Universe’s expansion. In the Canadian model, changes in the laws of physics could produce some of these effects without these two components.

The researchers also studied the amounts of hydrogen and helium formed at the beginning of the Universe. Their calculations reproduce the usual observations, but under one important condition: certain rates of particle reactions and transformations must evolve in the way predicted by their model.

The team also compared its calculations with the movement of stars in 175 galaxies. It reports being able to reproduce their rotation without adding dark matter.

In other words, several tests produce encouraging results for the authors, but they are not enough to rewrite the age of the Universe. The standard model already accounts for a very large number of independent measurements. In addition, the researchers acknowledge that their new approach still requires further testing and development.

A particularly anticipated examination concerns the oldest observable light, known as the cosmic microwave background. It contains precise traces of the Universe’s earliest moments and is a major test for any new theory. The authors mention results that have not yet been published. A detailed comparison with observations will make it possible to assess this hypothesis more effectively.