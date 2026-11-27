Information entrusted to some artificial intelligence systems has resurfaced where it should never have appeared.

To measure this risk, cybersecurity researcher HD Moore, of Dragos, sent nearly two million requests to AI services between July and November 2026. Each message contained fake but unique and traceable information: secret web addresses, test credentials or access keys. The researchers then monitored access to detect any leaks.

Pixabay illustration

The experiment uncovered signs of compromise at at least three providers hosting AI models. Unauthorized people retrieved some credentials embedded in the messages. They then tried to use them to access the researcher's test accounts. In several cases, these attempts began just hours after the requests were sent.

The problem is not limited to cyberattacks. When an application uses AI, the user's question does not always go directly to the model developer. It may pass through several intermediary companies that select a server or offer a lower price. Each of these steps may give someone access to the text being sent.

In practice, resellers may have retained requests through routine logging features. The leak could therefore be linked to the intermediary selected.

Another troubling finding: some privacy settings did not prevent later access to the data. An option called “zero retention” is supposed to prohibit storing requests and responses. Yet test links were accessed several days after they were sent, despite this setting. A request marked as private is therefore not automatically protected against intrusion.

In one documented case, a unique link was accessed from China, twenty-four days after it was first sent. Several devices opened it afterward. The researchers also found that requests sent to some US-based hosting providers were forwarded to other organizations, including in China.

The study used secrets created for the experiment and does not show that all AI providers disclose their conversations. It does, however, establish that some technical pathways allowed data to circulate despite the advertised safeguards.

The investigation, published by Dragos on November 19, also led to the affected providers being notified. The researchers recommend that companies check which intermediaries they use and monitor access to their credentials.