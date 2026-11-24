A strange anomaly returns precisely every minute on power grids separated by oceans.

For years, instruments have recorded a small variation that returns with astonishing regularity. It appears on several power grids, including in Europe, the Americas and Australia. Yet these systems are not connected to one another. German researchers tracked down the signal.

To understand this anomaly, it helps to know that the grid must produce almost exactly as much electricity as its users consume. When demand suddenly rises, the current frequency drops slightly. In Europe, it normally sits around 50 hertz, or 50 cycles per second. Grid operators constantly monitor these small fluctuations.

Usually, appliances switch on and off at different times. But here, the drop returns every 60 seconds, with remarkable precision. This pattern led scientists to look for machines controlled by a clock. They still had to identify which ones among the countless devices connected to the grids.

The team installed measuring instruments at 80 locations at a German research center in Jülich. One clue quickly emerged: buildings equipped with backup power systems showed the same pattern. These systems use batteries to keep equipment running when a power outage occurs, for example in a data center.

Some backup power supplies automatically check their batteries at the start of every minute. These checks cause very brief increases in electricity consumption. In a single building, they are small. But if many machines run their checks simultaneously, their effects can add up.

Many of these systems set their clocks to a reference time. A check scheduled for the start of every minute can therefore begin almost simultaneously wherever these devices are located.

The measured oscillations remain too small to pose an immediate threat to the electricity supply at this stage. They may nevertheless put unnecessary strain on some equipment. In hydroelectric plants, for example, turbines can experience small changes in speed, which may contribute to wear.

One solution is already being studied: randomly stagger the checks instead of starting them all at the same time. A manufacturer contacted by the team even modified its software to make these checks less regular. Scientists still need to determine whether other devices, such as heat pumps, also contribute to the phenomenon.