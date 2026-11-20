In 2023, the U.S. OSIRIS-REx mission brought fragments of the asteroid Bennu back to Earth. The samples were collected directly in space, which limits the risk of contamination on Earth. They contain amino acids, among other things—molecules also found in living organisms, but which can form without any involvement of life.

A team led by Ophélie McIntosh of Penn State University studied one of these molecules: beta-alanine. It is also found in our bodies, even though it is not one of the twenty amino acids used directly to build proteins. The researchers wanted to understand the conditions in which it might have formed in space.

The OSIRIS-REx mission capsule is seen shortly after landing in the desert on September 24, 2023, at the Utah Test and Training Range.

To trace its history, they examined the different versions of the atoms that make it up. Some carbon atoms have more neutrons than others: these are isotopes. Their distribution can preserve traces of the raw materials and chemical reactions that produced a molecule.

Until now, analyses had mainly provided an average value for all the carbon in a molecule. This time, the scientists were able to compare how it was distributed across different parts of the beta-alanine molecule. This level of precision matters because two molecules can have similar averages while concealing considerable differences among their atoms.

The team compared Bennu dust with fragments of the Murchison meteorite, which fell in Australia in 1969. At first glance, the average carbon values were very close. But when they looked inside the molecules, the researchers found clearly different signatures. In each sample, one particular position was especially rich in heavy carbon.

Two images captured by OSIRIS-REx as its sampling arm touched Bennu's surface.

Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

On Bennu, this position has an exceptionally high value for an organic molecule. The researchers infer that the atoms probably experienced distinct chemical environments. The two samples may have formed through a similar process, but in different regions of the young Solar System.

Amino acids can form through purely chemical reactions, even before Earth came into existence. Their presence tells us about the ingredients available when planets were forming around the Sun.