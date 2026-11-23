About 64 light-years from Earth, Beta Pictoris is surrounded by a vast disk of dust and debris. This star, about 20 million years old, already has planets. Astronomers have long suspected that icy bodies were moving through its disk, but had been unable to detect its water ice directly.

The James Webb Space Telescope has now changed that. By analyzing starlight reflected by the dust, a team led by Sarah Betti detected the signatures of two frozen substances: water and carbon dioxide. The findings were published in the journal Science on November 12, 2026.

Artist’s view of the Beta Pictoris planetary system, showing its star, three giant planets, and debris disk. The planets are depicted larger than their actual size at this scale.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Ralf Crawford (STScI).

The main surprise lies in the form of this ice. On Earth, frozen water generally has a regular molecular structure. Around Beta Pictoris, it is almost entirely “amorphous”: its molecules are arranged without a regular pattern. Crystalline ice is thought to make up less than 7%.

Such a structure can form when water settles under intensely cold conditions. To remain unchanged, it must stay at very low temperatures, around -173 °C or below.

Another clue: the carbon dioxide does not seem to form separate grains on its own. Instead, it may be intimately mixed with the water ice, at a ratio of about one molecule for every ten water molecules. This combination resembles some of the ice observed in comets in our Solar System.

The researchers therefore propose a particularly ancient origin. The ice may have formed in cold clouds of material between the stars, before Beta Pictoris was born, and then become incorporated into the bodies that now surround the star. There is an important caveat: the telescope did not measure its age directly. Its structure provides clues, not a date of formation.

One mystery remains: why is this icy dust found across such a large part of the disk? According to the team, frequent collisions between small, ice-rich bodies would continually release new grains. This production could make up for the loss of dust exposed to the star’s radiation, without requiring a single, recent collision.

The observations do not yet make it possible to determine precisely how the proportion of crystalline ice changes with distance from the star. Comparing other disks around stars of different ages could help track how these icy materials change as planetary systems form.