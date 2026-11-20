Hair preserved for nearly 2,800 years has revealed an unexpected practice in a Siberian tomb.

At the heart of this burial, archaeologists discovered around 1,000 cannabis seeds. The tomb belonged to important members of Scythian society, a people of horsemen who occupied the great plains of Eurasia.

But the presence of seeds alone is not enough to prove that this plant was consumed as it is today. Cannabis could indeed have had several uses.

Its fibers could in particular have been used to make materials, while its seeds could have been put to other uses. To get to the bottom of the matter, the researchers examined another discovery made in the burial chamber: preserved human hair.

This hair contained chemical traces consistent with substances derived from cannabis. Several samples showed a signal corresponding to cannabinol in particular. This substance can appear when THC, the compound responsible for cannabis's main intoxicating effects, changes over time. Weaker signals were also consistent with THC itself.

This strengthens the hypothesis that cannabis was consumed during funeral ceremonies.

To date the discovery, the team led by Gino Caspari of the University of Bern directly analyzed six seeds. They used carbon-14, a method for estimating the age of materials that were once living. The results place their deposition at the beginning of the eighth century BCE, about 2,800 years ago.

The context of the discovery is also remarkable. Excavations revealed numerous horses sacrificed around this funerary monument, as well as scattered human bones. These elements show that funerals could be accompanied by important ceremonies. However, they do not make it possible to precisely reconstruct the role of cannabis in these practices.

One question remains: how was the plant consumed? The hair cannot reveal whether its substances were inhaled or swallowed, or in what quantity. The analyses also do not indicate the THC content of plants from that period.

The researchers are now continuing their investigations into the plant remains. They have begun analyzing their DNA, the material that carries the hereditary information of living beings. Its good preservation could help determine how cannabis spread and when humans began cultivating it.