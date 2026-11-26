At 28, Karl sometimes sees his cat’s eyes appear on the faces of people he meets. This strange perception began after brain surgery. His case could help researchers understand how we recognize faces.

Karl lives in the northeastern United States with Luna, a gray tabby cat. When he looks at her for the first time in the morning, he sometimes sees her almond-shaped eyes, dilated pupils, or coat stripes on human faces later in the day. The phenomenon occurs both on the street and on a screen.

Visualizations of Karl’s memories: a familiar woman’s eyes in his cat’s face, and his cat appearing in a human face. AI-generated images created jointly by Brad Duchaine and Karl.

Image: Duchaine et al., “Cortex,” 2026 / Dartmouth College

More surprisingly, the reverse can also happen. If Karl first looks at someone’s face, the shape of their eyes may later appear on other people, or even on his cat. These episodes often last several hours and can continue throughout the day.

It is not simply a picture of a cat superimposed on a human face. Features borrowed from the first face seem to blend naturally into the ones that follow. To Karl, the altered faces still look coherent.

The symptoms appeared after surgery two years earlier. Karl had an arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that can cause bleeding. Doctors had to remove part of his right temporal lobe, a brain region important for face perception.

The researchers describe two related phenomena. The first, called palinopsia, is the persistence or reappearance of things seen earlier. The second, prosopometamorphopsia, refers to distortions in the appearance of faces.

Normally, our brain uses many kinds of information to recognize someone: the shape of their eyes, the proportions of their face, and their distinctive features. In Karl’s case, remembered features seem to influence what he sees afterward, even when he is looking at another face.

His story recalls a medical case described in 1986. A woman who had suffered a stroke saw a poodle on a bus, then began seeing the animal’s head on the other passengers. In Karl’s case, it is not whole faces that are transferred, but some of their details.

Palinopsia involving the poodle’s face. After looking at the poodle, the faces of the bus passengers were replaced by the dog’s face. Visualization generated by Brad Duchaine from a line drawing inspired by the original by Grüsser and Landis (1991).

Image: Duchaine et al., “Cortex,” 2026 / Dartmouth College.

How can you represent a perception that no one else can see? Brad Duchaine, a researcher at Dartmouth College, started by making a sketch. He then used artificial intelligence to create a more realistic image. Karl helped make successive revisions so the result would better match what he sees.

These illustrations could help doctors study visual distortions and help patients explain what they see. Duchaine’s lab has already received accounts from more than 250 people reporting problems with face perception.

According to the researcher, some of these people had received psychiatric explanations for their symptoms, and a few had even been prescribed antipsychotics. Yet facial distortions can have a neurological cause.

The researchers plan to continue their observations with Karl. In particular, they will need to better understand why certain visual features persist in his perception and determine whether these distortions can be reduced.