Earth may have undergone a major upheaval about 2.7 billion years ago. Evidence found in ancient rocks shows that around this time, our planet's surface began renewing itself in a different way.

Today, Earth's surface is divided into large plates that move a few centimeters each year. They can move apart, collide, or slide beneath other plates. This process, known as plate tectonics, helps form mountains, oceans, and volcanoes.

Image: Argonne National Laboratory / Flickr / CC 2.0

But has Earth always worked this way? Scientists have debated this question for a long time. It is difficult to find traces of the earliest movements of Earth's crust because ancient rocks have often been transformed or destroyed.

A team from Curtin University in Australia chose to look for different clues. The researchers studied geochemical data from rocks around the world, spanning nearly four billion years of history.

In particular, they focused on lead isotopes. These are different forms of the same chemical element, and their proportions can reveal information about the history of rocks. When ancient crust melts to produce new materials, those materials can retain part of this signature.

The scientists found traces of Earth's crust, formed about 4 billion years ago, in many very ancient rocks. This material may have melted and been reused repeatedly for more than a billion years.

About 2.7 billion years ago, this chemical signature gradually disappears from the rocks studied. This indicates that the materials carrying it were no longer being recycled in the same way. But what might have caused this change?

According to the authors, Earth's crust may have begun to be recycled much more efficiently at that point. Instead of melting and reforming mainly in the same regions, materials may have been moved over long distances and then returned to the planet's depths.

This change may mark a shift toward plate tectonics more like the system we know today. The movement of Earth's crust does more than reshape the landscape: over very long periods, it also affects the exchange of materials between Earth's interior, the oceans, and the atmosphere.

However, the disappearance of this chemical signature does not prove that the first plates began moving at exactly this time. Other studies suggest that forms of tectonic movement existed much earlier. The new discovery instead suggests that Earth may have reached an important milestone in the way it renews its crust.