Artificial intelligence could transform mathematics by automating one of its most demanding activities: searching for proofs. But rather than making researchers obsolete, this shift could move their work into areas where human intuition remains essential. On November 20, 2026, mathematician Levent Alpöge, who works at Anthropic, announced that he had proved the Riemann hypothesis with the help of Claude. Formulated in 1859, this conjecture concerns the distribution of prime numbers. It had resisted mathematicians for 167 years. Fictional illustrative image The proof, consisting of 17 million lines of code, was formally verified by specialized software. Its definitive acceptance by the scientific community will take more time. This feat now raises a question: if machines can solve such difficult problems, what place will be left for mathematicians?

From calculating machines to proving machines Mathematics has already undergone several technological revolutions. Calculators automated numerical operations, and computers then made it possible to perform calculations that were impossible by hand. Artificial intelligence could now take another step by automating the search for proofs themselves. A conventional mathematical verification program, such as Lean, checks that an argument follows the rules of logic. AI does something quite different: it suggests approaches, develops arguments, and searches for solutions. By combining these two capabilities, it becomes possible to build extremely complex proofs and then have them checked automatically. The proof of the Riemann hypothesis illustrates this shift. With its millions of lines of code, it goes far beyond what a human could read and check in its entirety. AI could now reach lines of reasoning whose scale exceeds the capabilities of individual researchers. It could thus become a true proving machine, just as computers became calculating machines.

The mathematician as an AI pilot Levent Alpöge’s experience, however, points to another possible role for humans: directing an AI toward a discovery they could not make alone. Fictional illustrative image The mathematician did not simply submit the Riemann hypothesis to Claude and wait for an answer. He helped develop the strategy, guided the search, and contributed to building the proof. Over the course of their collaboration, the AI is said to have gradually developed arguments that went beyond the researcher’s own capabilities. This kind of arrangement could become common. A mathematician might set a goal, guide several AI systems, and examine their results without necessarily mastering every detail of the calculations or proofs they produce. Their role would be more like that of a research director, able to organize the work of extremely powerful tools. The researcher would remain responsible for choosing promising approaches, checking that the question being asked matches the scientific goal, and interpreting the discoveries. A command of mathematics would therefore remain essential, even if some of the work became automated.

What if true genius lies in asking the question? The Riemann hypothesis highlights an essential distinction between discovering a problem and solving it. In 1859, Bernhard Riemann formulated his hypothesis without access to modern digital technologies. His mathematical intuition allowed him to identify a fundamental property of prime numbers. It took 167 years and the arrival of artificial intelligence for a formal proof to be announced. Yet whatever method is used, the problem still bears Riemann’s name. This observation could signal a shift in what is valued in science. If AI can quickly prove many conjectures, mathematicians could receive greater recognition for their ability to imagine new questions, discover unexpected connections, and open up new fields of research. It would be inaccurate, however, to assume that machines cannot suggest conjectures. Computer systems already produce new mathematical relationships, some of them original. The main difference lies in the ability to identify questions that matter deeply to mathematics as a whole. To date, major historical conjectures remain associated with human researchers: Riemann, Goldbach, and Poincaré. No comparable foundational conjecture is universally known by the name of Claude or ChatGPT. AI could therefore become especially effective at finding answers, while humans retain a decisive role in choosing the questions.

Fields Medals for conjecture authors? This transformation could also change how mathematicians are recognized. The Fields Medal, awarded every four years to researchers under 40, recognizes exceptional mathematical achievements, among other things. Fictional illustrative image Until now, solving a particularly difficult problem could help someone win the distinction. But if an AI becomes able to prove a conjecture in a matter of days, credit could be distributed differently. Researchers who formulate profound hypotheses could see their work recognized much sooner. Someone who effectively guides an AI toward a proof could also make a major scientific contribution. A mathematician would no longer necessarily need to spend several decades solving their own problem. They could propose several, get answers quickly, and explore the new questions that follow. The Fields Medal criteria have not changed, but this shift could lead to greater recognition for formulating conjectures, guiding research, and coming up with original ideas.