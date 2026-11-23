Since 2012, the Curiosity rover has been analyzing the air in Gale Crater, near Mars’s equator. A team reexamined measurements collected through 2025, looking for very subtle changes in carbon dioxide. This gas makes up most of the Martian atmosphere, which is much thinner than Earth’s.

The researchers focused on isotopes, different versions of the same chemical element. Some oxygen atoms are slightly heavier than others. Their proportion in carbon dioxide can change when the gas interacts with its surroundings. By tracking these proportions for more than a decade, the scientists discovered a seasonal pattern.

An artist’s impression of Mars with vast expanses of liquid water on its surface.

Credit: NASA/MAVEN/The Lunar and Planetary Institute

During Martian spring and summer, the carbon dioxide observed becomes slightly richer in heavy oxygen. This change appears in particular during seasons when Mars moves closer to the Sun. By contrast, comparisons between day and night showed no significant difference in the observation campaigns studied.

Where does this variation come from? The researchers examined several possibilities, including the formation and subsequent disappearance of carbon dioxide ice at the poles. They also considered exchanges between the atmosphere and the ground, as well as the effect of solar radiation on the gas. None of these mechanisms, taken alone, sufficiently reproduced the measured changes.

Another possibility produced more convincing results in their simulations: exchanges of oxygen between carbon dioxide and water in contact with the ground. This water could be held on the surface of dust grains or form extremely thin films, whose behavior is similar to that of a liquid.

Yet Curiosity has not directly observed these water films or measured the proposed reaction. The researchers built a model capable of reproducing the atmospheric variations. Other, still unknown mechanisms could also contribute to the phenomenon.

This distinction matters particularly on a planet where liquid water is difficult to keep on the surface. Low atmospheric pressure and cold temperatures limit its stability. However, very thin layers in contact with materials might behave differently from water exposed to the open air.

Another limitation: the measurements come from a single location, Gale Crater. They do not show whether the same phenomenon occurs across Mars. New observations, particularly after dust storms and in other regions, could help distinguish local effects from changes across the atmosphere as a whole.