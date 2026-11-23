A simple toothbrush could soon fight bacteria thanks to the electricity produced by its own bristles.

Researchers at Peking University have created an experimental toothbrush that needs neither a battery nor an outlet: the bristles produce small electrical charges when they bend against the teeth. The team published its findings on November 4, 2026, in the journal Science Advances.

Fictional illustrative image

Usually, brushing mainly removes deposits through friction. A sticky layer continuously forms on our teeth, where many bacteria live: dental plaque. Some of these bacteria contribute to cavities or gum inflammation. Even with regular brushing, this layer can build up again.

The new toothbrush uses bristles made from a special plastic. When deformed, this material produces an electrical charge: this is the piezoelectric effect. The researchers modified the plastic to produce filaments flexible enough to brush teeth. The movement of the hand therefore provides the necessary energy, without electronics.

This electricity triggers small chemical reactions when it comes into contact with saliva and water. These reactions create highly reactive substances capable of damaging the outer layers of certain bacteria. The toothbrush therefore combines two actions: loosening deposits and disrupting the microbes they contain.

The first tests took place in the laboratory. On two species of bacteria associated with dental problems, certain filaments eliminated approximately 53% and 78% of the tested microbes, respectively. Ordinary nylon bristles produced significantly lower results under these conditions. On pieces of bovine teeth covered with plaque, the new bristles removed more than 99% of it after three minutes of brushing.

It remains to be seen whether this advantage exists in a real mouth. The researchers therefore conducted a three-month trial involving adults with plaque and gum inflammation. Participants used either the new toothbrush or a conventional one, following the same instructions. Examinations revealed a more pronounced reduction in plaque, inflammation, and bleeding in the first group.

The researchers verified in the laboratory that their bristles did not make enamel rougher or cause toxicity. However, their safety after years of use, their actual lifespan, and their manufacturing cost will need to be studied before considering commercialization.