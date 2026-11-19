On a human figurine found in the Near East, archaeologists identified two overlapping fingerprints: one from an adult, followed by one from a child. The clay was still malleable when these fingers touched it. This detail makes it possible to reconstruct the order of the gestures, long after their makers were gone.

The figurine comes from Eynan-Mallaha, in the upper Jordan Valley. It belongs to the Natufian culture, which was present in this region before the development of agriculture. These communities lived by hunting and gathering, but some were already settling permanently in villages.

Examples of fingerprints identified on figurines, cylinders, and clay forms.

Researchers reexamined clay fragments from three archaeological sites, dating to about 15,000 to 11,500 years ago. Among a great many pieces, they identified small human and animal representations. Several figurines resemble birds or gazelles, sometimes bearing traces of red or orange pigment.

Why do these objects attract so much attention? Because the appearance of such clay figurines in this region was often associated with the first agricultural societies. Yet some of these creations are considerably older. People were already shaping clay to represent the world before pottery was commonly made.

Fingerprints provide another kind of information. Their size and the spacing of the skin’s fine lines offer clues about the age of those who handled the clay. Several marks are consistent with children or young people. The researchers are cautious: a fingerprint cannot reveal its maker’s precise identity.

On the human figurine, the overlapping marks make it plausible that people of different generations worked together. An adult may have shown a child how to make a particular gesture, or both may have helped create the same object.

These figurines were generally tiny, sometimes less than two centimeters long. Their purpose remains uncertain: were they objects connected to stories or beliefs, or simply everyday creations? There is not yet enough evidence to determine how they were used.

The team also found traces of pigment on some pieces, including a gazelle’s head bearing red marks. Examining them could help explain how the inhabitants chose to represent the animals they lived alongside.