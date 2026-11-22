After a suspected drug-facilitated assault, just a few hours may be enough for GHB to become undetectable in the body. A new method could, however, make it possible to find traces of it much later, even when standard tests no longer detect it.

GHB is a substance that can cause severe drowsiness, memory loss and, sometimes, loss of consciousness. It may be taken voluntarily or given to someone without their knowledge, particularly during an assault.

Illustrative image from Pixabay

For victims, time is a major obstacle. GHB is generally detectable for only about six hours in blood and twelve hours in urine. Someone who seeks help later may therefore no longer have concentrations high enough for standard tests. The challenge is compounded by the fact that our bodies naturally produce small amounts of the substance.

Researchers at the University of Zurich have been studying another molecule, called GHB-pentose, for several years. It appears to form when GHB binds to a sugar, probably ribose, in the body. GHB-pentose can occur naturally at very low concentrations, but its level rises significantly after GHB is taken.

This molecule could serve as a biomarker: instead of looking directly for GHB, laboratories would search for a substance that indicates it was present earlier. In controlled experiments published in 2025, GHB-pentose was still detectable in urine for up to three days after GHB was taken.

But can results obtained under experimental conditions also be achieved in real investigations? To find out, the Swiss team analyzed 2,414 urine samples collected between 2024 and 2026 as part of forensic cases. Two mass spectrometry methods were used to identify the biomarker.

In all 21 samples from living people in which GHB was detected, the researchers also found GHB-pentose. More notably, 14 samples contained the marker even though the GHB concentration was below the threshold used to classify a test as positive.

In eight of those 14 cases, the circumstances were consistent with prior GHB use or administration. Three involved alleged offenses: two thefts and a sexual assault. The urine samples had been collected between 13 and 16 hours after the incidents.

These observations indicate that GHB-pentose can remain detectable after GHB itself is no longer detectable.

The method could also be useful in investigating some deaths. GHB can form naturally after death, making test results harder to interpret. Among the samples from deceased people, 20 contained high levels of GHB but no GHB-pentose. Four others contained both substances. This difference could help distinguish ingestion before death from later formation, although it is not yet sufficient evidence on its own.

Another advantage is that GHB-pentose can be tested for using equipment already used in toxicology laboratories. The Zurich team has begun adding this analysis to its examinations when exposure is suspected.

Researchers still need to establish how reliable this marker is and how long it remains detectable in each person.