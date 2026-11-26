On Mars, some storms eventually engulf almost the entire planet, and it remains difficult to predict when they will begin.

The Red Planet regularly experiences dust devils and dust clouds. But in some years, these phenomena grow far more powerful and darken much of its atmosphere. In other years, no planet-wide storm develops. Why such a dramatic difference? A study published on June 2, 2026, in Geophysical Research Letters examines a factor that has so far been overlooked: the distribution of grains on the ground.

Comparison of Mars on May 28 and July 1, 2018: a dust storm obscures details of its surface.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.

The Martian terrain is not covered everywhere by the same materials. Some regions have a lot of very fine dust, while others have more larger grains. This difference matters when the wind blows. Researchers therefore incorporated the diversity of surface materials into a computer model describing dust emissions into the atmosphere.

Contrary to what might seem intuitive, the finest particles are not always the easiest to lift. They stick to one another and to the ground. Larger sand grains, by contrast, can bounce in the wind and strike the surface. These impacts help release dust, which can then remain suspended for a long time.

In practice, a region rich in fine dust can remain relatively calm when winds are moderate. If the wind becomes strong enough to exceed a certain threshold, the region can suddenly release large amounts of material. Simulations show that some abrupt changes are more likely to occur when the model accounts for regional differences in particle size.

Another phenomenon could intensify the storm. Suspended dust absorbs and redistributes solar energy, changing atmospheric temperatures and wind circulation. Stronger winds can then lift even more dust. This feedback loop could help a regional storm grow to planetary proportions.

The mechanism also offers a possible explanation for why major storms occur irregularly. A relatively small change in wind strength could be enough to cross the threshold in some regions one year, but not the next.

The team recommends more precise measurements of grain sizes on the surface of Mars, as well as laboratory experiments with materials resembling Martian soil. These data could then improve the weather models used to prepare future missions to the Red Planet.