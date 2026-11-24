A comb regrew nearly all the fur lost by mice.

Gradual hair loss affects both men and women. In its most common form, some hairs become increasingly thin until they barely grow at all. Treatments are already available, but their results vary, and some can cause side effects. A Chinese research team is therefore exploring another way to act directly on the skin.

Their prototype, called Detangle, looks like a comb, but its teeth do more than just untangle hair. Some deliver very weak electrical pulses. Others deposit small amounts of substances intended for the hair roots. Using the comb therefore combines two actions that the researchers hope will work better together.

Why use electricity? The skin acts as a barrier that prevents many substances from penetrating deeply. The device’s teeth lift its surface slightly and create a local electric field. This helps the deposited substances reach the cells surrounding the hair roots, known as hair follicles. The pulses also act on these cells.

The researchers chose two substances with different roles. The first promotes the formation of small blood vessels, which supply resources to the follicles. The second slows the local production of a hormone involved in some forms of hair loss.

To test how it worked, the team used mice whose fur loss had been induced experimentally. The comb was applied to their backs every three days for four weeks. Other mice received standard treatments, including minoxidil, a product also used in humans to treat some forms of hair loss.

After 28 days, the areas treated with Detangle had regained nearly 100% fur coverage. With minoxidil applied in this experiment, coverage reached about 70%.

Tissue examinations also revealed better local blood circulation and increased follicle activity. This result interests the researchers because a product applied to the scalp does not always reach the cells it is meant to target. The comb’s purpose is precisely to help it get there during treatment.

The next step is testing in humans. Human skin, the duration of hair loss, and reactions to the substances may affect the results. Researchers will also need to determine whether repeated sessions are well tolerated and whether the hair keeps growing after treatment stops.