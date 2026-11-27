Two gorillas found a surprising solution together to reach food that was otherwise out of reach.

At the Ramat Gan Zoological Park in Israel, two female western lowland gorillas were filmed in an unusual situation. To grab leaves high above their heads, they combined their strength. Researchers from Tel Aviv University described the behavior in the journal Primates.

Amelia and Lisha deliberately form a living ladder to reach a branch.

Credit: Tel Aviv University

The best-documented scene dates back to September 2024. Amelia climbs onto a rock beneath a tree, then Lisha joins her. Lisha gets down on all fours, steady enough for Amelia to climb onto her back. Standing upright, Amelia manages to grab and break a branch about 4.5 meters above the ground.

An electric fence surrounded the tree, preventing the gorillas from climbing directly up its trunk. The rock alone was not enough to reach the leaves, either. Combining the rock with Lisha’s back allowed them to overcome this obstacle.

This behavior was not a trick taught by their keepers. The two females, who are half-sisters, had received no training for this maneuver. The scientists found three instances involving the same animals, in 2021, 2024, and 2025. Their roles remained the same.

One detail observed in June 2025 is especially striking. Lisha approached Amelia and spontaneously presented her back, without her partner pushing her or putting her in that position. The researchers see this as evidence of willing participation, rather than simply using another gorilla as a stepping stone.

However, cooperation did not always involve sharing the meal. After the 2024 scene, both gorillas peacefully ate the vegetation they had obtained. In 2025, Amelia ate the food alone. They can therefore work together to reach a branch without necessarily sharing the rewards afterward.

Another notable detail: Amelia and Lisha are not especially close companions in their daily lives. They sleep in separate areas and rarely groom each other. Their collaboration shows that a very close relationship is not always necessary to carry out a joint action.

These observations are limited to two animals and three instances. The videos do not show whether the gorillas planned their action or exchanged subtle signals. The researchers hope to obtain audio recordings and make more systematic observations to understand how the gorillas coordinate.