Several months after the hantavirus outbreak that affected passengers on the Hondius, scientists have a better understanding of how the virus spread on board.

On April 1, 2026, the cruise ship left Ushuaia, in southern Argentina. Two days later, a passenger developed the first symptoms of the disease. They died on April 11. Others fell ill afterward, sometimes several weeks after leaving the ship. In total, the outbreak caused three deaths among 13 reported cases.

Hantaviruses usually circulate among certain wild rodents. People can become infected by breathing in dust contaminated with the animals’ urine or droppings. However, the Andes virus, identified in patients from the Hondius, has a distinctive feature: it can also spread between people.

A key question arises: were passengers infected separately by rodents, or did one passenger bring the virus on board?

An international team, including researchers from the Institut Pasteur and the University of Geneva, compared when symptoms began. One late case caught their attention in particular: symptoms appeared 60 days after departure from Argentina.

According to available data, symptoms appear no later than six weeks after infection from a rodent. That period had therefore been exceeded. The researchers established, however, that this patient had been in close, prolonged contact with another sick passenger. These findings strengthen the hypothesis of human-to-human transmission.

The scientists also analyzed the virus’s genetic material from samples taken from ten patients. When a virus multiplies, small changes can occur in its genome. Studying these changes can sometimes help trace chains of infection.

The viruses found in the patients were almost identical. The results therefore point to a single introduction of the virus on board, followed by successive human-to-human transmissions.

Has the virus become more contagious? The researchers found no known mutations that would promote its transmission between people. The observed infections remain consistent with close, prolonged contact.

A second study found that the Hondius virus was closely related to the one responsible for an outbreak in Argentina in 2018. Viruses from this same lineage were still circulating in northern Patagonia in 2025.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak over on July 2, 2026, after monitoring more than 650 people who may have been exposed to the virus.