In September 2022, NASA sent its DART spacecraft to strike Dimorphos, a small asteroid orbiting another asteroid, Didymos. The goal was not to destroy it, but to find out whether an impact could alter its trajectory. Since then, one question has remained: what really happened on its surface?

Animation of DART’s impact on Dimorphos on September 26, 2022.

Image: ESA

Europe’s Hera mission is now on site to investigate. On November 17, 2026, the European Space Agency presented several close-up observations. One image shows Didymos from just 28.5 km away, with details measuring about 2.7 meters per pixel.

A spinning-top shape and a ridge around its equator are among the features visible. Didymos completes one rotation in 2.2 hours. This rapid spin could move rocks and gravel toward its equator, helping to form this ridge.

Hera also carries an instrument that examines reflected light across 25 color bands, some of which are invisible to the human eye. Scientists can use these signatures to compare the asteroid’s surface with minerals and meteorites studied on Earth.

Multispectral image of the asteroid Didymos taken by Hera’s HyperScout H. This image combines 25 colors to analyze the composition of the asteroid’s surface and identify the materials that make it up. It was acquired on November 6, 2026, from a distance of 28.5 km.

Image: ESA

Another camera observes the heat emitted by rocks. Temperatures and how they change help distinguish solid boulders, porous materials, and dust. This thermal view even reveals nearly all of Dimorphos, although the small asteroid remains largely hidden in shadow in ordinary images.

DART’s impact, at about 6.1 km per second, shortened by about 33 minutes the time Dimorphos takes to orbit Didymos. The change was greater than expected, but its exact cause still needs to be determined.

Scientists are particularly keen to find out whether the collision carved out a crater or more broadly changed Dimorphos’s shape. Its mass, internal structure, and the debris ejected can greatly affect how an asteroid responds to an impact. This information will help prepare for a possible deflection of an object threatening Earth.

The ESA has announced more detailed images of both asteroids for November 25. Over the following months, Hera is due to continue its close-up observations and deploy two small probes to examine the system more closely and, eventually, attempt to land on its surface.