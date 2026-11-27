A section of our Galaxy may have been misidentified for decades.

On maps of the Milky Way, the Norma arm appears among the major spiral structures surrounding its center. Yet a study published in Nature Astronomy challenges the identity of part of this arm. The stars forming there may actually follow a structure of a different kind.

Overhead illustration of the Milky Way, showing its central bar, spiral arms, and the Sun's position. The Norma arm appears near the galactic center.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESO/R. Hurt.

The Milky Way has more than just spiral arms: a long concentration of stars, called a bar, runs through its central region. As it rotates, this bar exerts a gravitational pull on the immense gas clouds around it and alters their motion.

In some places, the gas is suddenly compressed. Astronomers call this a shock front, a region where the movement of matter causes intense compression. This can encourage stars to form, even though in many comparable galaxies, the violent motion of gas tends to slow star formation instead.

The team led by Hillary Davis of the University of Sydney compared computer simulations with radio observations. The observations focus on “masers,” natural microwave emissions produced in regions where young massive stars are forming. Their locations help identify sites of star formation that are difficult to observe directly.

The masers attributed to the Norma arm closely follow the shock front predicted by the simulations along the central bar. This agreement has led the researchers to suggest that at least part of the supposed arm is instead a band of compressed gas where stars are forming.

From Earth, we observe our Galaxy from the inside, with vast clouds of dust obscuring some regions. Reconstructing its shape is like tracing the outline of an immense structure without being able to get far enough away. Every measurement of distance and motion therefore helps refine the map.

The results also provide clues about the bar itself. According to the proposed model, it extends about 14,000 light-years from the galactic center along its longest axis. The researchers describe it as relatively long and rotating slowly. This estimate, however, depends on how well the simulations match the observations.

One question remains open: why would star formation continue along this shock front when it is often reduced in the bars of other galaxies? The authors have made the data and programs used in their comparisons available. New observations can now test this interpretation and clarify the true structure of the Norma arm.