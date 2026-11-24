An experimental drug has succeeded in making particularly aggressive tumors disappear.

The result concerns pancreatic cancer, a disease that is difficult to treat. Some tumors surround themselves with a dense layer of tissue that hinders the arrival of cells tasked with attacking them. Even when the immune system detects a threat, it can struggle to reach the cancer cells. This barrier helps limit the effectiveness of several treatments.

Illustration of a cancerous tumor (orange-red) surrounded by a dense network of fibers that limits the penetration of immune cells (blue).

Researchers tried to modify this protective barrier instead of attacking the cancer cells directly. They focused on a substance called TGF-beta, which promotes the formation of the tissue surrounding some tumors. It can also reduce the activity of immune defenses nearby. The problem is that it also plays useful roles elsewhere in the body.

Blocking this substance throughout the body could therefore cause side effects. The international team, led by Seong-Jin Kim, designed a drug based on this principle that has the distinctive ability to bind to a protein found in particularly high amounts around many tumors. The drug accumulates there and remains in place for several days, allowing it to act locally.

Once this has happened, immune cells can enter the tumor. Some, called T cells, recognize and destroy abnormal cells. They also send signals that change the behavior of other cells in the area.

The scientists tested this approach in three mouse models of pancreatic cancer. In one of the most aggressive models, tumors disappeared in 75% of the treated animals. Seven out of eight mice were still alive 270 days after treatment ended.

Combined with an existing immunotherapy, the treatment nearly eliminated some pancreatic tumors that were resistant to immunotherapy alone.

Another surprise: in some mice that had been cleared of cancer, immune defenses continued to respond several months later. When a new tumor was introduced, it could be rejected. Protection against other types of tumors was also observed. The researchers are therefore studying an immune memory that could prolong the drug’s effects.

The experiments also included models of breast cancer. There, the treatment slowed tumor growth and limited its spread to the lungs.

A version intended for humans has begun safety evaluations, and clinical trials are announced for 2027. Researchers will need to check for side effects and then determine whether the treatment actually works in patients. They will also need to identify tumors that carry enough of the target protein for the drug to bind to them.