A planet monitored for seven years suddenly stopped appearing in astronomers' observations.

The planet, called TOI-2535 b, is about 1,000 light-years from Earth. It is almost as large as Jupiter, but orbits much closer to its star. It takes just 8.25 days to complete one orbit. Yet in 2026, researchers lost the signal that had allowed them to spot it.

To understand why, it helps to know how telescopes discover some distant planets. When a planet passes in front of its star, it blocks a small part of the star's light. Instruments then record a temporary dip in brightness. This passage, called a transit, is visible only when the alignment with Earth is precise enough.

NASA's TESS space telescope observed several of these transits between 2019 and 2025. But something was changing. The dips in light grew shorter and fainter. Some transits even occurred as much as six hours earlier or later than expected. By March 2026, they had disappeared completely.

The planet has not left its system, though. According to the researchers' calculations, its path has gradually tilted relative to our line of sight. It continues to orbit its star, but from Earth it no longer passes in front of it. The change may be caused by the pull of a second planet.

Gradual shift in the planet's orbit

This neighboring planet has not yet been directly observed. Astronomers infer its presence from disturbances in TOI-2535 b's motion. The two planets may exert a mutual pull that slowly tilts their orbits.

The same situation occurs with solar eclipses. The Moon orbits Earth every month, but it does not block the Sun on every pass. Its orbit is tilted. In the same way, a planet can continue to exist without producing a single transit visible from our position.

This change is particularly rapid on an astronomical timescale. The team led by Samuel Yee at the University of California, Los Angeles, was able to track the planet's disappearance in just a few years.

Calculations predict that TOI-2535 b could begin passing in front of its star from our point of view again in 30 to 50 years. Its still-invisible neighbor might even become detectable before then. Further observations will be needed to determine its mass, orbit, and the exact role it plays in this apparent disappearance.