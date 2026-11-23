A team from the American universities of Rochester and Cornell modified a commercial 3D printer to make objects containing living bacteria. The resulting machine costs about 450 US dollars, while some specialized devices cost more than $100,000.

Most 3D printers make objects out of plastic. But researchers had a rather unusual idea: replace the plastic with a mixture containing bacteria and keep them alive after printing.

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The team, led by biologist Anne S. Meyer, started with a Creality Ender 3. This printer normally deposits melted plastic, layer by layer. The researchers replaced its print head with a motorized syringe containing a mixture of bacteria and alginate.

Alginate is a substance extracted in part from brown algae that can form a gel when it comes into contact with calcium ions. The bacteria remain trapped in this gel while still being able to exchange substances with their surroundings.

Gelatin-based support baths make it possible to print and extract complex self-supporting structures.

The syringe can deposit the mixture precisely, and also draw it back slightly as the needle moves between two printed areas. This prevents the mixture from continuing to flow between deposits.

One problem remained: unlike plastic, freshly deposited gel is too soft to immediately support the weight of the next layers. To keep the object from collapsing, the researchers print directly inside a bath made of fine gel particles.

This bath holds the printed elements in place as they solidify. The researchers were thus able to stack more than 100 layers, compared with fewer than 20 on their previous homemade machines. They also achieved details as small as 0.26 millimeters.

This technique can make hollow objects or objects with channels running through them. These openings can help deliver the nutrients the bacteria need and remove the substances they produce.

The team developed two types of support baths. The first makes it easier to extract printed objects. The second allows them to be kept in culture: when supplied with nutrients, the bacteria survived for at least 28 days.