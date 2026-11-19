Researchers have managed to slow atoms to a level never reached before in this type of experiment.

The experiment took place aboard Tiangong, the Chinese space station. There, a team prepared a cloud of about 20,000 rubidium atoms, a metal used in some physics research. Their motion became so slow that the scientists announced an equivalent temperature of just 9.7 picokelvins.

Composite view of the Chinese Tiangong space station, after the docking of the Mengtian module in November 2022.

Credit: Shujianyang / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

This figure is difficult to grasp. Absolute zero, at −273.15 °C, corresponds to the lower limit of temperature. A picokelvin represents one trillionth of a degree. Here, the gap from this limit is therefore minuscule.

How can atoms be slowed down so much? The researchers first use lasers to slow them and keep them in a very small area. They then gradually remove the most energetic atoms. Those that remain move less and less and may eventually behave collectively, as if they formed a single matter wave.

Space provides a decisive advantage. On Earth, gravity quickly makes atoms fall as soon as they are released. In orbit, researchers can observe them for much longer because the instruments and atoms are together in free fall around our planet.

This time, the experiment was monitored for seven seconds. The previous comparable record for equivalent temperature was 38 picokelvins, obtained during a free-fall experiment on Earth. The Chinese team reports 9.7 picokelvins, with an uncertainty range of approximately 7 to 13 picokelvins.

Why seek such extreme cold? When atoms move very slowly, some effects that are usually difficult to observe become more accessible. Scientists can then study their collective behavior and measure tiny changes in motion with greater precision.

The researchers are now considering experiments using these atoms to test the laws of gravity.