The hundreds of little red dots discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope continue to intrigue astronomers.

These objects, aptly nicknamed “little red dots,” are observed at a time when the Universe was only a few hundred million years old. Their brightness is comparable to that of entire galaxies, even though they measure only a few hundred light-years across.

Six “little red dots” observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, with their names and redshifts.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, D. Kocevski (Colby College) / ESA-Webb, CC BY 4.0.

But if their light comes, as one might suppose, from black holes absorbing large quantities of matter, why don’t astronomers detect the X-rays associated with this activity?

A team led by Daniel Whalen of the University of Portsmouth investigated this question using computer simulations. The scientists recreated the conditions under which galaxies formed in the young Universe.

In their scenario, large quantities of gas gather and give rise to an exceptionally massive star. The star collapses in on itself to form a black hole, which remains surrounded by the vast disk of gas from which it formed.

As matter approaches the black hole, it heats up and emits intense radiation. However, the density of the surrounding gas prevents much of the X-rays from escaping. Some of the ultraviolet, visible, and infrared radiation, on the other hand, can reach our telescopes.

The simulations also reveal a cluster of stars near the black hole, with a total mass equivalent to that of one hundred million Suns. These stars contribute to the blue part of the emitted light spectrum, while the gas surrounding the black hole contributes to the red part.

By combining these different sources, the researchers are able to reproduce the characteristics of several little red dots observed by James Webb, particularly in their light spectra.

This scenario could also help shed light on another astronomical mystery: How did supermassive black holes grow so quickly after the Big Bang?

Forming a black hole from an exceptionally massive star would give it a considerable head start over those formed from ordinary stars. The black holes studied in the simulations thus reach about ten million times the mass of the Sun from birth.

These results, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, are based on simulations. New observations will be needed to determine whether this mechanism explains the formation of all or some of the little red dots.