A century of scientific progress concentrated into a decade. This prospect, envisioned by Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, could profoundly transform research and engineering careers. Concerns about employment in the face of artificial intelligence are widespread. Yet a massive acceleration in scientific discoveries could create considerable demand for human skills. Every discovery potentially opens new avenues for research and new technological possibilities. Fictional image for illustration

A century of progress in just a few years In October 2024, Dario Amodei published an essay titled Machines of Loving Grace. He envisioned compressing 50 to 100 years of progress in biology and medicine into just five to ten years. In January 2026, in The Adolescence of Technology, he extended this prospect to scientific and economic progress. This acceleration, however, depends on the arrival of sufficiently capable artificial intelligence. The first signs are already visible. In biology, tools such as AlphaFold can predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins. This information can help guide research into new medicines. In mathematics, collaboration between researchers and AI is exploring new forms of reasoning. We recently published an article on how the work of mathematicians is changing in response to these new tools. Fictional image for illustration

A wealth of discoveries to put to use A scientific discovery can lead to dozens of research projects. It can explain a previously mysterious phenomenon, challenge a theory, or reveal properties that could be useful in an industrial application. If AI multiplies the pace of discovery, available knowledge could accumulate faster than we can put it to use. Scientists would then have many findings to examine, compare with observations, and connect to existing knowledge. Some discoveries would also require new experiments in the physical world to establish their validity. Suppose AI systems propose hundreds of materials with promising properties for energy storage. Each could open up several avenues of research, from studying its stability to examining how it behaves in a battery. This work would bring together specialists in chemistry, physics, and materials science. They would also use AI to speed up their research and explore more possibilities. The number of scientific projects that could be carried out might therefore grow faster than researchers’ current capacity to work. In this scenario, that would inevitably bring new hiring needs.

The researcher as a guide to discovery Humans would retain a central role in defining scientific goals. Choosing which problems to solve depends, among other things, on society’s needs, the available knowledge, and potential applications. A researcher could oversee several AI systems at once, each exploring a different hypothesis or method. They would analyze the results and redirect the work toward the most promising avenues. They could also lead research on a scale beyond their individual capacity. A small team would then have access to investigative resources once reserved for large laboratories. Expertise in a scientific discipline would remain valuable for assessing the relevance of results. Researchers would need to spot errors, identify necessary experiments, and understand the implications of discoveries. Even with highly autonomous AI, human scientists would still have a place. They could devote a growing share of their work to understanding phenomena.

Engineering, a sector with enormous potential The acceleration of basic research could shift some of the demand toward engineering. Turning a discovery into usable technology often takes years of development. A material with remarkable properties in the lab must still be producible in sufficient quantities. Its cost, durability, and safety must be studied, along with how it can be integrated into a product. Engineers must design prototypes, conduct tests, develop manufacturing processes, and adapt industrial equipment. Each step involves physical and economic constraints. A promising medical treatment also requires experimental studies, clinical trials, and suitable production facilities. In energy, a new technology may require the construction of industrial plants and their connection to existing infrastructure. AI will be able to speed up some of this work, particularly design and simulation. Some stages will still be subject to the time required for experiments, manufacturing, or construction. If discoveries multiply, companies could have far more technologies to develop at the same time. Their ability to mobilize engineering teams would then become a decisive factor in their growth.

A global race to put discoveries to use Companies and governments are already seeking an edge in fields such as energy, semiconductors, medicine, and robotics. An acceleration in research could intensify this competition. Those able to turn scientific knowledge into products and services quickly would have a clear economic advantage. Today, companies are fiercely competing for the expertise needed to develop artificial intelligence models. Investment is focused in particular on researchers and engineers who specialize in these systems. Some of this demand could shift toward specialists able to put AI-generated discoveries to use. An engineer with expertise in an emerging technology could become especially sought-after. Some professionals’ salaries could then reach levels comparable to those of AI specialists today. This will depend in particular on how scarce the skills are and on the economic value of the technologies being developed.