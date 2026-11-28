Eight years of travel and nearly ten billion kilometers were needed to reach Mercury. On November 21, 2026, the European-Japanese BepiColombo mission reached a decisive milestone, despite a computer glitch.
A difficult planet to reach
Mercury is closer to the Sun than Earth. To reach the planet, a spacecraft must lose much of its speed around the Sun.
Since its launch in October 2018, BepiColombo has made nine planetary flybys. These passes have gradually altered its trajectory using the planets' gravity. An electric propulsion system powered by solar panels also contributed to the journey.
An interrupted maneuver
On November 21, the probe's engines were supposed to run for 37 minutes. However, a software failure interrupted their operation and triggered safe mode.
Teams later confirmed that Mercury had captured BepiColombo. The spacecraft now completes an orbit around the planet every 75 hours, compared with the 58 hours originally planned.
The success is due in part to the chosen trajectory. BepiColombo arrived slowly enough to be captured by Mercury's gravity with limited braking. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), this technique is a first around another planet. It had already been used to reach the Moon.
Two probes around Mercury
Engineers will adapt the upcoming maneuvers to this new orbit, without firing the engines again. Separation of the two science probes is still scheduled for December 9 and 10.
The European MPO probe will study Mercury's surface and internal structure, among other things. Its Japanese counterpart, Mio, will examine the planet's magnetic field and its interactions with particles emitted by the Sun.
Scientific observations are due to begin in April 2027. Having two spacecraft in place at the same time will make it possible to study phenomena around Mercury from two different positions.