Eight years of travel and nearly ten billion kilometers were needed to reach Mercury. On November 21, 2026, the European-Japanese BepiColombo mission reached a decisive milestone, despite a computer glitch.

A difficult planet to reach Mercury is closer to the Sun than Earth. To reach the planet, a spacecraft must lose much of its speed around the Sun. The BepiColombo probe approaching Mercury.

© ESA Since its launch in October 2018, BepiColombo has made nine planetary flybys. These passes have gradually altered its trajectory using the planets' gravity. An electric propulsion system powered by solar panels also contributed to the journey.

An interrupted maneuver On November 21, the probe's engines were supposed to run for 37 minutes. However, a software failure interrupted their operation and triggered safe mode. Teams later confirmed that Mercury had captured BepiColombo. The spacecraft now completes an orbit around the planet every 75 hours, compared with the 58 hours originally planned. The success is due in part to the chosen trajectory. BepiColombo arrived slowly enough to be captured by Mercury's gravity with limited braking. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), this technique is a first around another planet. It had already been used to reach the Moon. The BepiColombo probe with its transfer module, before separation.

© ESA