The announcement of the resolution of the Riemann hypothesis with the help of artificial intelligence continues to take new turns. Its author admitted he had joked about the length of his proof, causing some confusion in the scientific community. Meanwhile, a team of researchers has just published two considerably shorter versions of the computer-checked proof. They have also passed several independent checks.

A joke that sowed doubt On November 20, 2026, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician working at Anthropic, announced that he had used Claude to prove a conjecture about the distribution of prime numbers. First formulated in 1859, the Riemann hypothesis had resisted mathematicians for 167 years. In his announcement, Levent Alpöge said the written proof was more than 250,000 pages long. That would have made it virtually impossible for a person to read it in full. On November 23, however, the mathematician said on the social network X that he had been joking. He also apologized for the reactions his statement had provoked. The joke was about presenting the proof in written form, not about its mathematical validity. The computer code containing the proof does exist and remains available to researchers. Alpöge acknowledges, however, that the code contains many unnecessary developments. Its length therefore does not necessarily reflect the complexity of the mathematical reasoning involved.

From 17 million to 76,000 lines of code On November 25, Luke Sernau and his colleagues at Anthropic published two new versions of the proof with Claude's help. The first prioritizes the readability of the reasoning and contains about 300,000 lines of code. The second is more compact, with about 76,000 lines, excluding comments and blank lines. Both versions prove the same mathematical results as the original program. They also cover a generalized version of the Riemann hypothesis involving a broader family of mathematical functions. On November 26, Michael Rubinstein, a mathematician at the University of Waterloo, announced that he had finished checking the compact version. The various software tools used to check its logical validity found no errors. Andrew Sutherland, a mathematician at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), also obtained favorable results in his independent checks.

AI capable of simplifying its own discoveries This new development offers an interesting perspective on the use of artificial intelligence in mathematics. An AI could develop an initial proof by exploring many different approaches, without necessarily trying to find the shortest possible line of reasoning. Once the result is established, further work could simplify the proof. This method has an advantage: researchers can automatically check that changes to the reasoning do not compromise its validity. However, reducing the code does not mean the proof is now easy to understand. Even when shortened, a computer proof remains different from a line of reasoning written for mathematicians to study. Michael Rubinstein is also working on this transformation. With help from Claude, Codex, and Gemini, he has published an initial account of the mathematical ideas behind the proof. A second version of this document, dated November 22, runs to 265 pages. It is still incomplete, however, as several intermediate results have yet to be proved in a form that researchers can readily understand. Artificial intelligence could thus help mathematicians from the discovery of a proof through its simplification and explanation.