Some people say they felt as if they were floating above their bed, even though they had not moved. How can such sensations be studied in a laboratory? An international team led by neuroscientist Teresa Campillo-Ferrer investigated these experiences.

The researchers recruited 35 volunteers who were already familiar with meditation or lucid dreaming. To help them fall asleep, they asked them to sleep two to three hours less than usual on the night before the experiment.

The participants went to a sleep laboratory the next morning. Lying in a bed, they practiced meditation exercises combined with light stimulation before being allowed to fall asleep. A cap fitted with 64 electrodes continuously recorded their brain’s electrical activity.

How could they report an unusual sensation without interrupting the experiment? The researchers asked the volunteers to deliberately move their gaze to the left, then to the right, twice in a row. Sensors detected these movements.

In total, 20 participants reported 36 unusual experiences. The sensations ranged from feeling as if they were spinning to no longer perceiving the boundaries of their body. Ten episodes involved a feeling of leaving their body or rising above it.

Nearly two thirds of the experiences occurred while participants were still awake, but relaxed. The others happened during different stages of sleep or during brief awakenings.

Our brain constantly produces electrical signals whose rhythm varies depending on our state. During deep sleep, for example, slow waves account for a much larger share of brain activity than when we are awake.

During these experiences, however, the scientists observed a decrease in some slow waves and an increase in faster ones. These changes were especially pronounced in the temporal regions of the brain, located on the sides of the head.

Some brain activity resembled that of an awake person. Other signals had features intermediate between sleep and wakefulness.

This combination could explain why dreamlike sensations sometimes occur while a person is still awake. However, none of the observations demonstrates that consciousness actually leaves the body.

The researchers still do not know whether the entire brain enters an intermediate state, or whether some regions function as they do during sleep while others function as they do during wakefulness.