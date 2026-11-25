At the University of California, Santa Cruz, researchers installed electrodes in prickly pear cacti to collect a small electrical voltage. Their study, published in Plants, People, Planet, explores a feature of these plants that allows them to withstand long periods of drought.

The difference lies in how they feed. To conserve water, these plants absorb most of their carbon dioxide at night. They store it as malic acid, then use it during the day to make sugars with the help of light.

Close-up of the spiny pads of a prickly pear (Opuntia ficus-indica) bearing young fruit in Spain.

Photo: Jebulon / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

However, the two sides of a stem do not necessarily receive the same amount of sunlight. On the sunlit side, the acid is consumed more quickly than on the shaded side. This difference in acidity can create an electrical voltage, which can be collected using conductive wires placed in the plant.

Measurements reached about 0.5 volts on a single stem. By connecting eight stems, the team even obtained 4.5 volts, three times the nominal voltage of a standard AA battery. However, a high voltage does not mean the device supplies a lot of energy. The available power remains limited.

The researchers also found that outdoor conditions affected the results. In summer, when sunlight increases, the voltage is generally higher than in winter. But excessive sunlight can trigger protective responses in the plant and reduce electricity production.

Another surprise: after fifteen months without watering, some cacti were still producing electricity. Some stems deprived of water even generated a higher voltage than well-watered plants. The scientists also tested adding nitrogen, which extended electricity production during the day.

In practical terms, these cacti are nowhere near powering a home. Instead, the team is considering small agricultural sensors that measure conditions in fields. These devices require little energy and could operate near crops without frequent battery replacement.

Research is continuing with Colleen Josephson and John Madden to improve the electrical signals collected. Another possibility being studied is using this voltage to monitor the cactus's health directly. The researchers also think the principle could work with agave or pineapple, though they have not yet demonstrated it in those plants.