Could a daily cold shower reduce absenteeism? A study conducted in Switzerland found 31% fewer days of work absence among people who took cold showers.

At the University of Basel, psychologist Lena Glaser analyzed data from three experiments involving 735 adults, 719 of whom were included in the analysis. All were initially healthy and did not regularly take cold showers.

For twelve weeks, some volunteers were asked to finish their shower with 30 to 120 seconds under the coldest water available at home. The researchers then compared those who followed this practice at least 70% of the time with the other participants.

The result: 26% fewer sick days and 31% fewer days of work absence in the “cold shower” group. This difference needs some explanation, though. A person can feel ill without taking time off work. Above all, the figures are based on participants’ reports, not medical diagnoses.

Can we therefore say that cold strengthens the immune system? No. Although the initial experiments randomly assigned volunteers to groups, this analysis grouped them according to their actual habits. Those who stick with it may also have other health-promoting behaviors.

The practice was not easy, either. Only 37% of participants invited to take cold showers kept it up to the end. Most dropped out early on. Those who continued reported feeling refreshed, waking up faster, and sometimes feeling satisfied at having overcome an unpleasant challenge.

The researchers also found a slight improvement in self-reported psychological well-being. By contrast, the results for physical well-being were not statistically conclusive.

Cold showers also offer potential energy savings. Heating 45 liters of water from 15°C to 40°C takes about 1.3 kWh. Over twelve weeks, the researchers estimate an average saving of 15 kg of CO₂ per person, based on their assumptions about water use and heating.

The study, presented in Lena Glaser’s thesis, therefore shows a link between cold showers and fewer reported sick days. At this stage, it does not demonstrate a protective effect against infections.