In ancient Egypt, cats were associated with Bastet, a protective goddess. Thousands of these animals were mummified as religious offerings. What a team of researchers discovered about how they were treated while alive may come as a surprise.

A team led by archaeozoologist Wim Van Neer, from the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, studied 131 mummified cat skulls. Kept since the 19th century at the Natural History Museum in Vienna, Austria, they came from a sanctuary near Beni Hassan, in the Nile Valley.

Five mummified cats from ancient Egypt displayed in a case at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Credit: Zubro / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Image Wikimedia

The researchers found that 81 of the animals, nearly 62%, had at least one bone or dental abnormality. Some had lost teeth or suffered from gum disease. Others had small cavities on the surface of the skull, which may point to infections.

Even more troubling, 14 skulls showed signs of trauma. Some puncture marks were probably caused by bites from other cats. Other injuries appear to have been inflicted with a sharp instrument or a blunt object.

On some bones, the researchers observed signs of healing. The animals had therefore survived their injuries. Other blows may have been struck to kill the cats before they were mummified.

Egyptian cat statuettes associated with the goddess Bastet, displayed in a case at the Louvre Museum.

Credit: Yair Haklai / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Image Wikimedia

Why did so many of these animals show signs of injury or disease? The researchers suspect they were kept in captivity, in conditions that encouraged fighting and the spread of infections.

The collection also includes seven skulls of jungle cats (Felis chaus), a wild species generally larger than the domestic cat. Six of them show abnormalities, suggesting these felines experienced similar conditions in captivity.

However, analysis of the chemical composition of the bones revealed differences between the two groups of felines. The jungle cats were probably captured in the wild rather than bred in captivity over several generations.

The researchers also dated nine skulls using carbon-14. Eight belonged to animals that died between 380 and 40 BCE. The ninth dates to an earlier period.

The collection consists mainly of adults, unlike other groups of mummies in which young cats are in the majority.