Pollution linked to data centers could affect people who live very far from these computing facilities.

A team at MIT studied the health effects of the electricity consumed by U.S. data centers. According to their calculations, the additional pollution linked to this consumption may have contributed to about 650 premature deaths in the United States in 2023.

How can a building full of servers worsen the air so far away? These machines use a lot of electricity, sometimes generated by distant power plants. When extra demand arises on the grid, some power plants increase their output. If they burn gas or coal, they release more pollutants.

The researchers traced this chain of consequences. Their model reproduces, hour by hour, how power plants respond to demand from data centers. It then calculates how emissions travel and change in the atmosphere. Finally, it estimates their health effects based on epidemiological studies, which examine links between pollution and disease.

Fine particles play an important role in these findings. Small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs, they are linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The team attributed about 513 of the estimated 650 premature deaths to these particles. The remaining 137 were linked to ground-level ozone, another air pollutant.

However, the areas hit hardest are not necessarily those with the most servers. Electricity demand was concentrated in Virginia and Texas, among other places. Estimated premature death rates were particularly high in states such as Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, and Nevada. The power grid and the winds help explain this mismatch.

In some agricultural regions, another factor comes into play: ammonia in the air, which is linked in part to fertilizers, contributes to the formation of fine particles. In other words, emissions from generating electricity for computers can worsen pollution that is already present hundreds of miles away. Rural communities could therefore face significant health effects.

These figures cover all the data centers studied, not just artificial intelligence computing. They also depend on the model's assumptions and on how the U.S. power grid operated in 2023.

The researchers say a next step will be to study power plants built directly next to data centers. They also want to check whether shifting some computing tasks to different times could reduce pollution, depending on which power plants are called on to supply the electricity.