A simple change in diet could make an intestinal infection much more dangerous. Researchers observed this in mice infected with salmonella, bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

Their study, published on November 16, 2026, in Animal Microbiome, examines the effects of a so-called Western diet on the course of the infection. The results show that food does not just change the bacteria present in the intestine: it can also influence their spread to other organs.

Illustrative image from Pixabay

The animals given this diet had more deaths after infection. The researchers also found changes in the amount of salmonella in their feces. But the most concerning result involved the spread of bacteria beyond the intestine, particularly to the liver.

To understand this phenomenon, we need to look at the gut microbiome. This term refers to all the microorganisms that naturally live in our digestive tract. Many contribute to its normal function and can limit the space available to harmful microbes. Their balance depends, among other things, on what we eat.

In mice fed the experimental diet, however, the relationships between some of the bacteria normally found in the intestine had changed. In particular, there were fewer interactions between species associated with lower levels of salmonella. The organization of this community appears to have been disrupted.

Another finding was that the intestinal wall had become more permeable. Normally, this barrier limits the passage of microbes into tissues and the bloodstream. When it allows more bacteria through, an infection initially confined to the intestine can reach other parts of the body. In this experiment, ordinary intestinal bacteria were also found more readily in the liver.

This spread was accompanied by changes in the bacteria associated with the liver and impaired liver function. In other words, the observed effects were not limited to the presence of salmonella: other microbes in the microbiome were also involved in the measured disruptions.

The scientists then conducted an additional experiment using antibiotics to drastically reduce the microbiome. Under these conditions, the mice were just as susceptible to infection regardless of their diet. This comparison strengthens the idea that intestinal microorganisms play a role in the difference observed between the groups.

For now, the study cannot attribute the effect to a single nutrient. Instead, it opens the way for research into the specific changes in the microbiome that promote the spread of bacteria to the liver.