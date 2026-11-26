Two supermassive black holes weighing 1.5 billion and 400 million times the mass of the Sun, respectively, have been discovered very close to each other. But what is most astonishing is that this observation was made when the Universe was only 900 million years old.

An international team led by Silvia Onorato of the U.S. NOIRLab spotted these objects using the James Webb Space Telescope. The researchers were examining observations of 200 distant quasars when they discovered a second point of light next to a previously known quasar.

Artist’s impression of a pair of interacting quasars, shown with their bright accretion disks and jets of matter.

Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Garlick — CC BY 4.0.

A quasar forms when a supermassive black hole swallows large amounts of matter. Before crossing the boundary beyond which nothing can return, the gas heats up and produces intense radiation. This can outshine all the stars in a galaxy.

The researchers continued their observations with the Gemini North telescope, located in Hawaii. By breaking down the light from the two sources, they were able to estimate the masses of the black holes that may be powering them.

The two quasars may be separated by just 18,100 light-years. For comparison, this distance is about one-fifth the diameter of the Milky Way. Their actual separation could be greater, however, because the distance between them along our line of sight remains poorly known.

A black hole can grow by swallowing matter or merging with other black holes. But these processes take time. The Universe today is about 13.8 billion years old. When these quasars were shining, less than a billion years had passed since the Big Bang. The presence of even one black hole this massive is already difficult to explain.

The proximity of the two objects could, however, provide a clue. If their respective galaxies are moving closer together, their gravitational interaction could redistribute gas and feed both black holes at the same time.

They could also be located in a region especially rich in matter, where galaxies can grow rapidly.