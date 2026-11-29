German manufacturer ZF unveiled a powertrain called High Revolution Drive on November 5, 2026. Its distinctive feature: a motor capable of reaching 30,000 revolutions per minute, or 500 revolutions per second, connected to a transmission that adjusts its rotation to the car's needs.

At the same power, a motor that makes more rotations can produce less rotational force with each turn. This force, called torque, depends in part on the motor's dimensions. By increasing speed, engineers can therefore reduce the size of some parts without sacrificing the desired power.

Running at ultra-high speed, this new motor can power a conventional electric vehicle while reducing its size, weight, and number of rare-earth magnets.

A car's wheels obviously cannot turn at 30,000 revolutions per minute. To address this, ZF uses a two-stage transmission with a reduction ratio of about 18 to 1. It slows the rotation and increases the torque delivered to the wheels. The version unveiled produces a maximum power of 200 kW and can deliver up to 3,500 Nm to the wheels.

According to figures released by ZF, this system would be nearly 25% lighter and more compact than a comparable system in its SELECT range, whose motor runs at 18,000 revolutions per minute.

Another notable change: the number of magnets required would be cut in half. These components help many electric motors work and may require raw materials whose supply is sensitive. Using fewer of them could reduce some costs and dependence on these materials.

This increase in speed, however, brings its own challenges. Vibrations, noise, and mechanical stresses become more difficult to control. ZF says it worked on the gears, bearings, and motor at the same time. The manufacturer reports efficiency close to 93%, similar to that of the system it uses as a benchmark.

In practice, the company is targeting this technology at mass-produced passenger cars rather than only sports models. It cites power outputs of around 150 to 200 kW and compatibility with 400- and 800-volt electric architectures.

The next step is moving from the technical unveiling to industrial production. ZF says it is in talks with several automakers and plans to begin production around 2030. The first models, their prices, and the results of independent tests have not yet been announced.