The Europa Clipper spacecraft is due to reach Jupiter in April 2030 to study Europa, one of its icy moons. Its 2.9-billion-kilometer route, however, includes a close pass by our planet. On December 3, 2026, the roughly six-ton spacecraft is due to fly over Earth at an altitude of between 3,140 and 3,450 kilometers. This maneuver, announced by NASA, will allow it to continue its journey while saving fuel. Illustration of NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft flying past the icy moon Europa. Launched on October 14, 2024, it will reach Europa in April 2030.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth as a stepping stone To reach a distant planet, engineers can take advantage of the movement of other planets around the Sun. This technique is known as a gravity assist. As Europa Clipper passes close to Earth, our planet's gravity will deflect its trajectory. The geometry of the flyby will allow it to leave with a higher speed relative to the Sun. The spacecraft had already used this technique in March 2025, during a pass 884 kilometers above Mars. That maneuver altered its orbit.

A dress rehearsal before Jupiter This return near Earth also has scientific value. The spacecraft's nine instruments will be activated so their measurements can be compared with data already available. The magnetometer, in particular, can be calibrated using measurements of Earth's magnetic field. Once near Europa, it will study changes in Jupiter's magnetic field that may be linked to the possible presence of an ocean beneath the ice. Artist's impression of the Europa Clipper spacecraft orbiting Jupiter.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Image Wikimedia