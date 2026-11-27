Two teeth found in a mine revealed the existence of a prehistoric rodent of impressive size.

It lived in southern Thailand around 34 million years ago. Paleontologists named it Yakamys sirindhornae. Based on its teeth, they estimate that it may have weighed around 30 kilograms, about the same as a medium-sized dog. This figure remains an estimate, however, not a direct measurement.

The fossils came from a lignite mine in the Krabi Basin. Lignite is a rock rich in ancient plant matter. Scientists had only a lower molar and a fragment of an incisor to work with: two tiny pieces from which to try to determine the size of an entire animal.

How can a tooth reveal an animal’s weight? In mammals, some tooth measurements are statistically linked to body mass. The researchers used seven different calculation methods based on these relationships. The results ranged from 21.4 to 47.3 kilograms, with a central estimate of around 30 kilograms.

The margin of error deserves emphasis. An especially large tooth does not automatically indicate a body with the same proportions as the species used for comparison. The authors therefore point out that 30 kilograms is not a precisely known weight.

This rodent belonged to an ancient family that is now extinct: the ischyromyids. Details of its molar and the structure of the enamel on its incisor helped the researchers place it in this group.

Until now, the best-documented examples of giant rodents came mainly from South America and from more recent periods. This discovery, described in Scientific Reports, shows that impressive size had already emerged in another lineage, in Southeast Asia, much earlier in the history of these mammals.

The name Yakamys combines a Thai word suggesting a giant with a Greek word meaning mouse. The species name honors Thai Princess Sirindhorn, who supports paleontological research. Studying the teeth required many anatomical comparisons before the team could describe this new genus.

One question remains: what did this animal actually look like? No complete skeleton has been found. Its shape, diet, and behavior therefore remain unknown. The authors also mention a large, older incisor discovered in Myanmar, whose identity has yet to be determined. It could offer another lead in the search for the earliest large rodents in Asia.