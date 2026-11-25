A giant star appears to have swallowed its companion before triggering a spectacular outburst of light.

The event took place in the Andromeda Galaxy, a neighbor of our Milky Way. Astronomers have nicknamed the system Bao; its official designation is AT 2025abao. Using observations from several telescopes, including James Webb, they were able to reconstruct this spectacular event.

Four-stage illustration of the merger of the Bao star system in the Andromeda Galaxy: a quiet phase, the stars drawing closer, an outburst, and dust expanding after the merger.

Illustration: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Leah Hustak; scientific data: Viraj Karambelkar (Columbia University).

At first, two stars orbited each other. The larger one was a supergiant: according to models, it had about seven times the Sun’s mass and a radius 350 times greater. Its smaller companion is thought to have had a mass close to 70% of our star’s.

For a very long time, the pair continued their dance. Then the smaller star drew so close that it encountered the giant’s outer layers. As it moved through this gas, it lost energy and began spiraling toward the center. The final approach may have taken just seven orbits.

This encounter began to change the system’s brightness. Older observations show that its brightness remained stable before 2018, followed by unusual activity detected in 2023. In September 2024, astronomers also observed a brightening and dust ejections.

The Andromeda Galaxy and the location of the star system AT 2025abao, nicknamed Bao. On the right, four observations show how it changed before, during, and after the 2025 outburst.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, V. Karambelkar, K. De; processing: A. Pagan; R. Gendler, DSS.

An outburst was detected on October 17, 2025: the brightness rose rapidly, reaching its peak in about a week. Other instruments tracked changes in visible and infrared light. The latter makes it possible, in particular, to study the hot dust surrounding stars.

James Webb observed Bao on December 24, 2025, just 47 days after the outburst peaked. Its measurements helped researchers study the expelled material and compare the observations with simulations. Their proposed scenario indicates that the smaller star eventually plunged into the supergiant’s core.

This timeline is especially valuable because such events are difficult to predict and can have several possible outcomes.

One mystery remains: the final mass and appearance of the surviving star have not yet been established. Future observations will need to track its evolution. Astronomers are also counting on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s major surveys to spot more similar phenomena.