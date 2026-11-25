Two diets based on the same principle could have very different effects on our immune system.

The ketogenic diet involves eating fats and very few carbohydrates. Deprived of much of the sugar it usually uses, the body gets more of its energy from fats. The liver then produces molecules called ketone bodies, which serve as fuel for various organs.

Previous research has linked this change in how the body works to reduced inflammation. Other studies, however, have observed the opposite effect. A team at the University of Cincinnati investigated this contradiction by comparing several types of dietary fat. Their findings were published in Science Advances.

Fats contain molecules called fatty acids. Some have a longer chain of carbon atoms than others. This is true of several saturated fatty acids found in butter and fatty meats.

For three weeks, mice were given different foods. One group followed a ketogenic diet containing more long-chain saturated fatty acids. Another followed a ketogenic diet based on coconut oil, which contains less of these molecules. Measurements taken from the animals afterward revealed a notable difference.

In the mice from the first group, certain immune cells that promote inflammation had accumulated in several organs, including the heart, kidneys, and liver. This response was much less pronounced with the second diet.

To understand this phenomenon, the scientists also cultured mouse and human immune cells in the laboratory. They found that certain fatty acids triggered an inflammatory response. Mitochondria—small structures that help produce energy in our cells—play a role in triggering this response. Other types of fatty acids did not have the same effect.

It remains to be seen whether these differences also occur in people who follow this diet. The team is also studying the interactions between diet and cancer treatment. A clinical trial is underway in Texas to investigate the potential benefits of a ketogenic diet alongside immunotherapy.