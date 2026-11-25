A new investigation into uranium cubes challenges the idea that Nazi Germany came close to successfully operating its final nuclear reactor.

In April 1945, as the Second World War was drawing to a close, German physicists were working in an underground facility in Haigerloch. Under the direction of Werner Heisenberg, they suspended 664 uranium cubes in a tank containing a special liquid. Their goal was to achieve a nuclear reaction capable of continuing on its own: the famous chain reaction.

A reconstruction of the Haigerloch experimental reactor, with its uranium cubes suspended from chains, on display at the Atomkeller Museum.

Credit: ArtMechanic, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Image from Wikimedia

In a reactor, some uranium atoms split apart and release energy. They also emit neutrons, which can trigger further splits. For the process to continue, enough neutrons must reach new atoms. If too many neutrons escape or are absorbed, the reaction dies out.

The liquid used at Haigerloch was heavy water. It resembles ordinary water but contains a different form of hydrogen. It slows neutrons down without absorbing too many of them, making it easier for the reaction to continue. Despite this setup, the German experiment never worked as intended.

After the war, Heisenberg claimed that his team had nearly succeeded. According to him, a relatively small amount of additional uranium would have been enough. This explanation long fueled debate over the actual progress of German nuclear research.

An original uranium cube from the German nuclear program at Haigerloch, preserved in a display case.

Credit: Vitold Muratov, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Image from Wikimedia

American researchers revisited the case by combining period documents with modern calculations. In particular, they compared their simulations with measurements taken from the device in 1945. The result is far less favorable to the German project than some earlier estimates had suggested.

According to their study, between 1,292 and 1,775 uranium cubes would have been needed. The actual setup contained only 664. The calculations also indicate that about 2.2 times more heavy water would have been needed than in the initial experiment. Even after pooling all the estimated German reserves of the time, the researchers could not achieve a chain reaction.

One might think that another material would have made the reaction easier. The Americans notably used graphite, a form of carbon, to slow neutrons down. But the graphite available to German scientists contained too many impurities, particularly boron. This element absorbs neutrons and prevents the reaction from being sustained in the configurations studied.

Beware of conflating the two: a reactor and an atomic bomb are not the same thing. A reactor sustains a controlled reaction to produce energy, whereas a bomb relies on an extremely rapid reaction. The study specifically examines the material requirements for operating the reactors considered by German researchers during the war. A genuine weapon-grade bomb requires uranium that is far purer than the uranium needed for a reactor.

To conduct this investigation, the team also examined two uranium cubes preserved from that period. These objects have become rare: only fourteen examples of this type are currently known. Their composition, compared with the archives, now makes it possible to test claims made after the war.