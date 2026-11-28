Prostate cancer often depends on male hormones, particularly testosterone, to progress. Hormone treatments therefore aim to cut off this signal. But some tumors eventually become resistant and continue growing despite lower hormone levels. Researchers tested a new approach specifically in patients with this advanced form of the disease.

Bavdegalutamide, a molecule being tested in clinical trials, does more than block the action of hormones. It triggers the destruction of a protein in cells called the androgen receptor. This protein normally receives the hormonal signal that promotes the growth of many cancer cells. By getting the cell’s natural recycling mechanisms to eliminate it, the drug aims to remove the relay itself.

Illustration of a cancer cell seen close up, with the characteristic extensions of some tumor cells.

Image Techno-Science.net

The clinical trial, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, had two stages. The first, involving 95 participants, helped determine the dose to administer. The second followed 144 patients with metastatic prostate cancer that had become resistant to hormone treatments. All had already received drugs for the disease.

Results varied widely depending on the tumors’ genetic characteristics. Among 20 patients with certain receptor alterations, 60% experienced a drop in PSA of at least 50%. This substance, measured in the blood, is used to track prostate cancer activity. A decrease is an encouraging sign.

For other tumor profiles, results were much more modest: only 3.1 to 4.3% of evaluable patients had a comparable drop in PSA. In other words, the treatment does not appear to work the same way in all prostate cancers. Genetic analysis of the tumor could help identify the patients most likely to benefit.

However, caution is needed. This trial did not directly compare bavdegalutamide with a standard treatment or a placebo. The genetic groups were also fairly small. It is therefore not possible to say that this drug prolongs patients’ lives, even when PSA levels drop substantially.

Tolerability also deserves close attention. In the second phase, nausea, fatigue, and vomiting were among the side effects attributed to the drug. About 17% of participants experienced treatment-related side effects considered severe, and some had to stop treatment.

Researchers are already exploring another molecule from the same family, called ARV-766. It is being studied in early-stage trials and could work against a broader range of alterations to the hormone receptor. Comparative studies will need to determine whether this strategy actually improves patient outcomes.