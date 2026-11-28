SpaceX has just cleared a regulatory hurdle in its plan to move some of the computing infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence into space. On November 25, 2026, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted conditional authorization for one million satellites. Named Starmind, this constellation would process data for users on Earth. Its role would therefore be quite different from that of Starlink, SpaceX’s internet access network. Artist’s impression of an AI1 satellite from the Starmind constellation in orbit.

Credit: SpaceX

Why install data centers in space? The development of artificial intelligence requires ever-greater computing power. On Earth, building data centers means finding land, securing a sufficient power supply, and cooling the equipment. SpaceX intends in particular to overcome constraints related to electricity supply by harnessing solar energy directly. In some orbits, satellites can receive nearly continuous sunlight, without the weather variations found on the ground or the day-night cycle. Space-based facilities could also operate without using water for cooling.

How would these satellites work? The first model unveiled by SpaceX, named AI1, would have a wingspan of 75 meters once deployed. The company is working with Nvidia to equip its satellites with computing hardware specialized for artificial intelligence. Large solar panels would power the processors, and radiators would dissipate the heat generated by computing. Contrary to what one might think, cooling equipment in space is not a simple task. In the vacuum of space, heat cannot be carried away by a flow of air. Radiators must dissipate it as infrared radiation. The satellites could work together in groups of about ten, linked by very high-speed laser communications. The Starlink network would help exchange data between these groups and users on Earth.

One million satellites by 2040? For comparison, the Starlink constellation currently has nearly 11,200 satellites in orbit. The Starmind project could therefore grow to nearly 90 times that size. The FCC authorization sets several deadlines for SpaceX: November 2033: at least one satellite in service.

November 2035: 100,000 satellites operational.

November 2038: 500,000 satellites operational.

November 2040: full deployment of the constellation. These are regulatory deadlines, not a guaranteed launch schedule. Elon Musk, for his part, plans to begin deployment as early as 2027. The satellites would be distributed at altitudes ranging from 500 to 1,002 kilometers. However, additional authorization will be required before deploying spacecraft intended to operate above 600 kilometers. The project’s success will depend largely on Starship, SpaceX’s heavy-lift launch vehicle, designed to be fully reusable. The company will need to manufacture and place satellites in orbit at an unprecedented rate.

A new race to build space-based computing infrastructure SpaceX is not alone in exploring this possibility. Google is developing Project Suncatcher to test how its artificial intelligence processors perform in space. Jeff Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, has also unveiled a project called Sunrise, involving a constellation that could reach 51,600 satellites. The startup Starcloud is already experimenting with computing in orbit.