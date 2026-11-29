SpaceX’s plan to deploy up to one million satellites dedicated to artificial intelligence could pave the way for a new kind of space industry. It would no longer involve only sending equipment into orbit, but also maintaining, transforming, and recycling it directly in space. As we discussed in our previous article, a constellation of this scale raises several environmental questions. Launches and atmospheric reentries generate pollutants, and the growing number of satellites increases the risk of collisions. SpaceX is already considering manufacturing satellites on the Moon and, in the longer term, exploiting the mineral resources of asteroids. But an initial source of raw materials could become available much closer to us: old satellites.

Dead satellites still have a use Processors designed for artificial intelligence evolve rapidly. In terrestrial data centers, computer equipment is regularly replaced without rebuilding the buildings that house it. Why not apply the same logic in space? A modular satellite design would allow robots to replace computer equipment that has become inoperative or obsolete. The structures, solar panels, and radiators could thus remain in service for several generations. The presence of hundreds of thousands of similar satellites could also encourage the development of robots specialized in their maintenance. The cost of developing these machines could then be spread across a large number of servicing operations.

Satellite graveyards transformed into orbital mines When a satellite disintegrates in the atmosphere, its materials are dispersed as gases and particles. Yet it took a great deal of energy to transport these materials into space. Another approach would be to keep satellites at the end of their service lives on orbital storage platforms. Automated tugs could transport them there to prevent their destruction in the atmosphere. These facilities would gradually become reserves of raw materials. Robots could retrieve components that still work, dismantle structures, and sort the different metals. These reserves would, however, need to be organized and secured so that thousands of abandoned satellites do not drift in a graveyard orbit and risk causing collisions.

Sun-powered recycling plants Space recycling is already the subject of research. As part of a study for the European Space Agency (ESA), Thales Alenia Space, for example, envisioned an orbital recycling plant. Called the Recycling Space Plant, it would use a solar furnace to melt materials from old satellites and rocket stages. The recovered metals could then be used to manufacture new parts directly in space. The deployment of large constellations could provide an economic rationale for such facilities by giving them a regular supply of materials. These resources could supply robotic construction sites. Large space stations, solar power plants, and telescopes could be assembled without shipping all their materials from Earth.